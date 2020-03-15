Meagan E. Daymont, Bruce D. Reynolds

Meagan E. Daymont and Bruce D. Reynolds, Carthage, announce their engagement.
Miss Daymont, daughter of David and Tammy Daymont, Lowville, graduated from South Lewis Central School, Turin; Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in media arts; and SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in business. She is a graphic designer at Watertown Daily Times.
Mr. Daymont, son of Bruce and Sharon Reynolds, Heuvelton, graduated from Harrisville Central School and Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with a bachelor’s degree in science. He is the service manager for Walmart Autocare, LeRay.
A May 30 wedding at Maggie’s on The River, Watertown, is planned.
