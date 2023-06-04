Senior center for city to be discussed

City Council Member Lisa A. L’Huillier Ruggiero during a meeting in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall on March 14, 2022. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Local residents will have a chance Tuesday to express what they think about establishing a senior center in the city.

Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and advocate Robert Avalone, 71, who first proposed opening a senior center several months ago, are organizing the meeting.

