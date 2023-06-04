WATERTOWN — Local residents will have a chance Tuesday to express what they think about establishing a senior center in the city.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and advocate Robert Avalone, 71, who first proposed opening a senior center several months ago, are organizing the meeting.
The meeting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the South Meeting room of the Flower Memorial Library, Washington Street.
“It’s going to be the first discussion to see what people think,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
The first subjects that they want to discuss is to find out what kind of activities are already offered in the community and where they are held, she said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero has invited county officials and legislators to attend the meeting.
In recent months, Mr. Avalone has brought up the idea at several council meetings, completed some research and will talk about his findings.
Too many senior citizens are alone, sad and depressed, but they don’t have to be if there was a place for them to go, he said.
He recently visited a senior center in Clifton Park, near Albany, and he liked what he saw.
The center was bustling with all kinds of activities and full of people enjoying themselves, he said. He’d like to see that happen here.
He’s only gotten “positive feedback” from both public officials and the general public, Mr. Avalone said.
Mr. Avalone will gather what people say on Tuesday and report back to City Council at the June 19 meeting.
The only senior center in Jefferson County is in Clayton, the Paynter Senior Citizens Center, which has offered a variety of activities since 1976.
There will be limited amount of seating, with about 66 seats available in the library’s South Meeting room. The library also is asking for attendees to park off site.
