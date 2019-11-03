CLAYTON — Megan Bristol and Justin Chirico were married on Sept. 14, 2019, in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the St. Lawrence River with Mark E. Getman Jr., longtime friend of the bride, officiating. Ceremony and reception were held at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton.
The bride is the daughter of Tom and Valerie Bristol, LaFargeville. The groom is the son of Pat and Cathy Chirico, Watertown.
Heather Bristol was her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Christin Gockel, Megan Pfaff, Tiffany Fitchette, Nicole Hotis, Jordan Sanford, Gabriella Glynn and Maloree Daily.
Josh Outwater was best man. Groomsmen were Jeremy Chirico, Patrick Chirico, Derek Delosh, Neil Myers and Jeff Bolton.
Having met in November of 2016, the couple were engaged in April of 2018. They enjoyed a vacation to Lake Placid and Burlington, Vt., and will honeymoon in Punta Cana in December.
Mr. Chirico is employed by Jefferson County Department of Social Services.
Mrs. Chirico is employed at Bowers and Company CPAs and is a licensed esthetician and makeup artist.
The couple resides in Clayton with their cat, Frankie, and two dogs, Bella and Bear.
