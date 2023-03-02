WATERTOWN — WWNY-TV7’s Melvin J. “Mel” Busler Jr. was awarded the 69th annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award at the Faichney Drive Business Complex on Thursday night.
WATERTOWN — WWNY-TV7’s Melvin J. “Mel” Busler Jr. was awarded the 69th annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award at the Faichney Drive Business Complex on Thursday night.
The award celebrates outstanding citizens in the Watertown area.
He received the award in front of almost 90 people.
Eight people spoke before Mr. Busler, who during his speech thanked them, and said he could not be the person he is without his wife, Rose.
“In my household, I have the ultimate person that shows me the right thing to do,” Mr. Busler said of his wife. “She’s amazing.”
Mr. Busler said he hopes that his wife, who also does her fair share of charitable work, will join him in the list of recipients for the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.
“Having me tonight, I don’t know, but having her up here in the near future would be what should be done because she’s an angel,” he said.
Irene C. Carman, a previous recipient of the award and frequent volunteer, also extended her gratitude toward Mrs. Busler for her work in the community.
“While I refer to Mel as I share his service, please know that Rose started alongside from high school and has also made a tremendous impact along the way,” she said.
Mr. Busler said it’s not what he does, but what people do around him, that rubs off on him.
“The way I look at it is if people that have organizations think enough of me to ask me to do stuff, I’m honored,” he said. “To me, that’s the greatest compliment they can give me, to let me be a part of their organization and an organization that’s as important as these are.”
During his time as the 7 News sports anchor, Mr. Busler has done work with the Disabled Persons Action Organization, Meals on Wheels, Relay for Life, the Watertown Urban Mission, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Volunteer Transportation Center, Victims Assistance Center and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, among other organizations.
Mr. Busler also received recognition from Assemblyman Scott A. Gray and Sen. Mark C. Walczyk.
“We as a community are indebted to Mel for his many years of service,” Mrs. Carman said.
Between all of Mr. Busler’s community service, Mrs. Carman said she calculated Mr. Busler has volunteered 250 years of service between his time volunteering with various organizations.
He said he wished his parents could have been at the dinner.
“I wish they were here tonight, not so much to hear what they would say to me, but what I could say to them,” he said. “I’m proud of you, you did a great job.”
