Several ceremonies and activities are planned for Memorial Day weekend in St. Lawrence County.
Canton
The Edward C. Seymour Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1231 will host Memorial Day ceremonies on May 29.
Members of the post and honor guards will meet at the Main Street Bridge, near the Cascade Diner, at 10:30 a.m., where a wreath will be placed in the Grasse River.
The parties will then meet for a ceremony in the Village Park before proceeding to Fairview Cemetery for a ceremony at the grave of Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander.
After the ceremony at the cemetery, the group will gather at the VFW Post on Gouverneur Street for refreshments.
DeKalb
A Memorial Service will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Henry’s Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. A Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton. In case of rain, there will be Mass only at Saint Mary’s Church at 9 a.m. in Canton. Please bring a chair.
All are welcome to remember our family members, friends and neighbors who gave the ulmate sacrifice for our country.
Hermon
The Town of Hermon is sponsoring a Memorial Day Parade on May 29 at 10:30. Marchers should line
up at 10 a.m. at the Hermon Post Office. After the parade, there will be a service at the Hermon Cemetery and a community potluck dinner at Hermon Fire Hall. For more information: contact Kelly Hamilton at 315-347-2285.
Heuvelton
Hillcrest Cemetery, 1 p.m.; Pine Hill Cemetery, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, with luncheon at Amvets Post 1997, 107 State St.
Waddington
Waddington Memorial/Decoration Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, Waddington. Decoration of graves at Brookside Cemetery.
Potsdam
Potsdam will host a Memorial Day Parade throughout the village on Monday, May 29. The formation will begin at the Potsdam High School at 9 a.m., with the Parade kicking off at 9:30 a.m., heading west on Garden Street, south down Market Street, and concluding at Ives Park, followed by a ceremony around 10 a.m.
Norfolk
Memorial Day will be celebrated in Norfolk with a parade from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. featuring music by the Norwood Brass Firemen and NNCS Bands.
The parade will line up on Bank Street, proceed east along Main Street with a ceremonial stop at the Raquette River bridge, then left on NY Rt 56 to end with solemn ceremonies at American Legion Post 925 at the corner of NY Rt. 56 and East High St. Buglers from the Brass Firemen will sound Taps.
Norwood
Service at the bridge at 10:45 a.m., parade at 11 a.m. and a memorial service in the Village Park to include the Brass Firemen, NNCS High School Band and the Legion Post’s rifle team conducting a 21 gun salute.
There will be a luncheon at the Post immediately following the park service.
Brasher Falls
Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Veterans Park on May 29 at noon.
Colton
The Memorial Day Parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. in Colton and about 11:30 a.m. in South Colton. Anyone wishing to participate should be at Colton-Pierrepont School at 9:45 a.m. for lineup.
