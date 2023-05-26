WEEKEND CEREMONIES

A Memorial Day Ceremony in Canton in 2022. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

BLACK RIVER

The William C. Dexter American Legion Post 673 will lay wreaths and render military honors at the Felts Mills monument at the grave site of post’s namesake in the Black River Cemetery. The post will host a parade starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Main and Remington streets and ending with a brief ceremony at the monument next to the American Legion. Following the service, the post will hold an open house with free hamburgers and hot dogs for the community.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.