BLACK RIVER
The William C. Dexter American Legion Post 673 will lay wreaths and render military honors at the Felts Mills monument at the grave site of post’s namesake in the Black River Cemetery. The post will host a parade starting at 11 a.m. Monday at Main and Remington streets and ending with a brief ceremony at the monument next to the American Legion. Following the service, the post will hold an open house with free hamburgers and hot dogs for the community.
CARTHAGE/WEST CARTHAGE
A Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 in conjunction with Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789, will be held on Monday starting at 10 a.m. at North Jefferson Street, West Carthage, advancing to the bridge for a short ceremony and concluding at Soldiers and Sailors Monument, State Street, Carthage.
Chaumont
Memorial Day parade procession begins at 9 a.m. Monday on Washington Street, proceeds onto Main Street and ends at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Copley House.
DEFERIET
The village’s annual Memorial Day Service will start at noon Sunday with a parade. Participants are asked to be at the Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Riverside Drive, by 11:45 a.m. The parade will loop around the village and conclude at the municipal building, 68 Riverside Drive, where a service will be held and hot dogs will be served.
HENDERSON
Memorial Day parade meet-up time for participants is a 9 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Routes 3 and 178. Parade begins at 10 a.m.
LAFARGEVILLE
Memorial Day parade procession to Grove Cemetery will begin at 11:30 a.m. from LaFargeville Central School, followed by a remembrance ceremony at 11:45 a.m. at the cemetery.
SACKETS HARBOR
Wreath laying ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site’s War of 1812 Centennial Monument in the memorial tree grove, paying tribute to War of 1812 participants. Also, observe the 210th Anniversary of the 2nd Battle of Sackets Harbor through living history programs by volunteers and staff in the memorial tree grove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WATERTOWN
We Remember and Honor Ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday at the American Legion Army & Navy Post 61, 138 Sterling St.
COPENHAGEN
Copenhagen American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 723 will render military honors at several cemeteries on Sunday meeting in Copenhagen at noon. Copenhagen CARES Collaborative in partnership with the American Legion Post will host a Memorial Day parade Monday. Following the parade, events will be held at the Ted Simmons Pavilion in Copenhagen Memorial Park. Activities include a chicken barbecue, pie baking contest, cake walk and a quilt raffle. There will also be an ice cream social starting at 10 a.m. Ice cream, donated by Stewart’s Shop, will be served by Lewis County Dairy Ambassadors.
CROGHAN
Beaver River Memorial Post 1663’s Ceremonial Firing Squad will render a rifle salute and taps at the following cemetery sites on Monday. Belfort, 6 a.m.; Indian River, 6:30 a.m.; Beaver Falls, 7 a.m.; Naumburg — Route 126, 7:30 a.m.; Castorland, 8 a.m.; New Bremen; 8:15 a.m.; Route 812, 8:30 a.m. A parade featuring the Post Firing Squad, Beaver River High School marching band, and fire fighting units of Beaver Falls, Castorland, Croghan and New Bremen will begin at 10 a.m. in the village of Croghan.
LOWVILLE
Sunday: Depart Lowville Legion at 10 a.m.; Brantingha.m. 11 a.m.; Sperryville, noon; Petries Corners, 12:30 p.m., Beaches Bridge, 1 p.m.; Old Glendale, 1:30 p.m.; Martinsburg, 2 p.m.; West Martinsburg, 2:30 p.m.; West Lowville, 3 p.m. and Hillside, Route 26 at 3:30 p.m..
Monday: Depart Lowville Legion at 7:30 a.m. Wilcox Road (near the sales barn) at 7:45 a.m.; Reed cemetery, Phinney Road, 8 a.m.; Lee Lumber, East Rd. 8:15 a.m.; East State St., 8:30 a.m.; River St., 8:45 a.m.; Jackson St., 9 a.m.; Upper Stowe St., 9:15 a.m.; and Lowville Rural, 9:30 a.m.
The veterans organizations will host a parade through the village of Lowville starting at 11 a.m. at the Nortz & Virkler Inc., 7468 S. State St., and end at Veterans Memorial Park on Parkway Drive.
Lewis County Memorial VFW Post 6912 will hold an outdoor dance with music by the Nelson Brothers band Memorial Day, May 29. Food will be available for sale, raffles, $6 admission.
Brasher Falls
Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Veterans Park Monday at noon.
Canton
The Edward C. Seymour Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1231 will host Memorial Day ceremonies Monday. Members of the post and honor guards will meet at the Main Street Bridge, near the Cascade Diner, at 10:30 a.m., where a wreath will be placed in the Grasse River. The parties will then meet for a ceremony in the Village Park before proceeding to Fairview Cemetery for a ceremony at the grave of Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander. After the ceremony at the cemetery, the group will gather at the VFW Post on Gouverneur Street for refreshments.
Colton
The Memorial Day Parade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. in Colton and about 11:30 a.m. in South Colton. Anyone wishing to participate should be at Colton-Pierrepont School at 9:45 a.m. for lineup.
DeKalb
A Memorial Service will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Henry’s Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. A Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton. In case of rain, there will be Mass only at St. Mary’s Church at 9 a.m. in Canton. Bring a chair. All are welcome to remember our family members, friends and neighbors who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Hermon
The town of Hermon is sponsoring a Memorial Day parade Monday at 10:30 a.m. Marchers should line up at 10 a.m. at the Hermon Post Office. After the parade, there will be a service at the Hermon Cemetery and a community potluck dinner at Hermon Fire Hall. For more information: contact Kelly Hamilton at 315-347-2285.
Heuvelton
Hillcrest Cemetery, 1 p.m.; Pine Hill Cemetery, 2 p.m. Sunday with lunch at Amvets Post 1997, 107 State St.
Norfolk
Memorial Day will be celebrated in Norfolk with a parade from 9 to 10 a.m. featuring music by the Norwood Brass Firemen and NNCS Bands. The parade will line up on Bank Street, proceed east along Main Street with a ceremonial stop at the Raquette River bridge, then left on Route 56 to end with solemn ceremonies at American Legion Post 925 at the corner of Route 56 and East High Street. Buglers from the Brass Firemen will sound Taps.
Norwood
Service at the bridge at 10:45 a.m., parade at 11 a.m. and a memorial service in the Village Park to include the Brass Firemen, NNCS High School Band and the Legion Post’s rifle team conducting a 21 gun salute. There will be a luncheon at the Post immediately following the park service.
Potsdam
Potsdam will host a Memorial Day parade through the village Monday. The formation will begin at Potsdam High School at 9 a.m., with the parade kicking off at 9:30 a.m., heading west on Garden Street, south on Market Street, and concluding at Ives Park, followed by a ceremony around 10 a.m.
Waddington
Waddington Memorial/Decoration Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Decoration of graves at Brookside Cemetery.
