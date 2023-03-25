Mexico — Theresa Steele saved letters and drawings that Mexico Academy Central School students sent her telling her about their day.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 10:20 pm
Mexico — Theresa Steele saved letters and drawings that Mexico Academy Central School students sent her telling her about their day.
They wrote about how much they loved her and how they missed her. Some would write her almost every week.
Steele’s daughters, Bonnie and Cassie, came across the letters and drawings this week in their mother’s house in Mexico.
Their mom died Wednesday night after being injured when a school bus she was on crashed with a pickup truck in the town of New Haven. Police said the bus failed to stop at a stop sign. She was a bus monitor, a job she had for more than 10 years, her daughters said.
Steele, 63, largely worked with students who had special needs, according to her daughters.
And she never took a day off of work, even when exhausted or overwhelmed, Bonnie Steele said. She loved her job and would talk about it to anybody who would listen.
“She was good at it,” Bonnie said. “She never took a day off because she wanted to be there for the kids.”
She worked as a bus and cafeteria monitor, according to Donna Runner, superintendent of the Mexico school district.
“She will be sorely missed,” she said in an email.
Theresa Steele’s daughters said their mother lived in the town of Mexico for as long as they could remember. Everyone in town called her Tina.
She could be seen at the local VFW, especially on Sundays playing Bunco.
Before working for the school district, Theresa’s full-time job was raising her daughters.
After raising her daughters, she loved working with the kids at school.
“I think those kids needed her just as much as she needed them,” Bonnie said.
