WATERTOWN — There were just two takers who rode a CitiBus paratransit bus to take them to their new polling place on primary day Tuesday.
And one of them gave an earful to the CitiBus driver about the way the Jefferson County Board of Elections and the city handled it all.
Another seven sat on benches in front of Midtown Towers on Tuesday afternoon also complaining about the situation while the bus driver waited to see if anyone from the apartment building would show up for a ride.
They were not happy that they weren’t told until last week that they could use the shuttle bus to their new polling station, either Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., or the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Blvd.
“They didn’t tell us it would cost us a fare of $1.50,” Midtown Towers resident Mary Ackley said.
This primary is the first time that the board of elections did not have two city polling stations open, blaming the situation on not enough voters using them.
The two city polling stations — and three more in other parts of the county — were put on pause for the primary and the general election in November.
The two election commissioners will analyze the number of people who vote on Tuesday and in November to see if the polling places should reopen next year.
On Tuesday, the bus transported the two voters from their old polling location to their new one and returned them to their old polling location.
Brenda Phillips, 77, has voted in every election since she has been eligible to vote. It’s important that she does her civic responsibility and votes, she told her neighbors.
That’s why it’s important to make it easier for voters to get to the polls, not make them go farther away, especially for people around her age, she said.
One woman sitting outside Midtown Towers stressed that the residents are on fixed incomes and had the choice to pay the fare or do their laundry this week.
They insisted that they weren’t told about the fares when City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III notified them last week that the city and council members arranged for the voter shuttles.
But it’s a tough week to have any extra money — their Social Security and disability checks won’t come in the mail until Friday.
Not everyone sitting on the bench voted, but they all had something to say about how the voters were treated in the apartment building.
Three women said they did vote through absentee ballots or early voting, and that was helpful, but they still like to go into the voting booth to vote on the day of the election.
Republican election commissioner Jude R. Seymour said he wanted to make sure that the residents know that his office had nothing to do with charging them bus fares to the polls.
He could see why that they felt that way since “you associate voting as free.”
On June 7, he and Democratic commissioner Michelle R. LaFave attended a voter registration event at Midtown Towers to explain the reason to pause the two city polling places and help residents make sure that they could vote on Tuesday.
They helped sign up a handful of residents for absentee ballots, early voting and one even to register to vote.
“If they got to vote, that’s great,” Seymour said.
He also stressed that he and LaFave will look at the results of how many people voted before making a decision about next year’s polling places.
Later on during voting on Tuesday, there were reports that a handful of people were confused where they were supposed to go to vote and were turned away to go to the other new polling place for Midtown Towers.
