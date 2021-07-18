Mike and Lynda Beadle, 50 years

CLAYTON — Mike and Lynda Beadle, 36525 Route 12E, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25.
Mr. Beadle, son of Charles and Beryl Beadle, married Lynda Cash, daughter of Bill and Esther Cash, on July 25, 1971, at West Delhi Church.
Dr. Beadle graduated in 1970 from Delaware Academy, Delhi; and worked for Dubben Brothers in the office until moving to the 1000 Islands. She worked as a cake decorator for 33 years along with owning a ceramic shop and business. She did volunteer work for the Paynter Senior Center, Clayton, for 15 years, driving bus until this summer. Dr. Beadle enjoys camping, riding her ATV, cross stitching, crocheting and oil painting.
Mr. Beadle graduated in 1970 from Walton High School and entered the Army National Guard. He worked as a car mechanic for five years, until moving to Clayton where he worked for Anchor Motor Freight for 17 years, delivering new cars until the terminal closed. Mr. Beadle drove tractor trailers for many years prior to working as a corrections officer for 15 years, retiring in 2018. He enjoys camping, riding his ATVs, reading and NASCAR.
The couple has two children, Eric Beadle and Jeannine Gardner, Clayton, and Michelle (Mickey) and Joe Barrett, Blossvale; and four grandchildren.
An open house to celebrate will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at their home in Clayton. Bring a lawn chair, but no gifts.
