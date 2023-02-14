WATERTOWN — Jessica Vrooman remembers hanging out at a roller rink on Mill Street back in the 1980s.
WATERTOWN — Jessica Vrooman remembers hanging out at a roller rink on Mill Street back in the 1980s.
Now, she and her husband, Kenneth, hope to open a skating rink in the old North Side Improvement League at 633 Mill St.
She’s talked to building owner Jake Johnson about leasing the building from him.
“We’re in the very beginning stages,” she said. “We’re crossing bridges as we go.”
The building, vacant for several years, would need to undergo some interior renovations, she said.
“I’m excited,” Mr. Johnson said. “I hope they can get it done.”
Mr. Johnson purchased the building in December from developer Michael E. Lundy for $357,000 and was seeking proposals for it.
Mrs. Vrooman and her husband, who live a couple blocks from the North Side Improvement League building, knew it was available and thought it would be the perfect place for their plans.
“We want to bring back something for the north side,” she said. “We want a safe place for kids.”
Parents of three children, ages 13, 17 and 21, they all have a passion for roller skating, she said.
“We want to make our dream a reality,” she said.
The 13-year-old, Katelyn, is already involved in dance and gymnastics, so it would give her another opportunity for her to have something to do, her mother said.
Roller rinks were big a generation ago, and are making a comeback in other cities, Mrs. Vrooman said.
As a kid, she spent a lot of time in the roller rink that was on the north side. It was a lot of fun. Kids today should also enjoy the activity, she said.
The most recent roller rink was located in a storefront in Northland Plaza on the city’s east side. It closed about 10 years ago.
The rich history and legacy of civic involvement and community betterment of the North Side Improvement League spanned more than a century. In its heyday decades ago, the league had 1,600 members and played a crucial role in the city’s politics.
Most recently, a local man suggested that the North Side Improvement League building be turned into a senior center.
