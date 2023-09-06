WATERTOWN — The missing face-shaped burl that was cut from Thompson Park’s “money tree” was found by the base of the tree at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, accompanied by an anonymous note.
A passerby saw a chunk of wood on the ground next to the sugar maple, recognized its significance, and called it in.
The note said: “I apologize for taking the face of the money tree. I thought they were cutting it down and wanted to save it, to put it on another tree nearby. Please take the finder’s fee and feed it to the money tree. I promise I will do likewise.”
The burl on the tree resembled a craggy human face and people would sometimes leave dollar bills or other tokens inside it for children or others to find.
When Philip J. Sprague, president of Friends of Thompson Park, discovered that someone had used a saw to remove the special burl about three weeks ago, he was upset.
“It was saddening because it was a legacy tree,” Sprague said.
Now, with some closure to the mystery, Sprague is feeling optimistic, and plans to use it as a learning experience.
“I think the whole character of this thing has changed. Someone has returned the burl and apologized,” he said.
While the identity of the person who took the burl remains unknown, Sprague does not intend to spend his time trying to find out.
Sprague said that the $500 reward he posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a perpetrator would be better spent on other tree-related improvements at the park.
“On the last Thursday of the month we have a meeting, and we will see how we can take this and make it into a positive,” Sprague said.
Michael J. DeMarco, a city planner who serves as the urban forestry coordinator, maintains a similar stance.
“I think the act was committed with good intention,” he said. “Assuming the tree was being removed, they wanted to ensure that the grassroots philanthropy culture that this tree provided could continue.”
According to DeMarco, the reason the individual assumed the tree was going to be removed was because it was undergoing a type of pruning, called retrenchment. Retrenchment is when hazardous portions of the tree are strategically removed, allowing it to remain safe for a longer amount of time, without having to be cut down entirely.
Although DeMarco “would prefer to partner with citizens and have conversations,” he believes that there was no ill intent.
“I really believe this person was acting out of their heart and good intention,” DeMarco said.
The cuts that were made to remove the burl from the tree are harmful, DeMarco said, but they should not impact the tree’s overall lifespan.
“That did cause an injury to it, but I don’t feel that it is going to lead to an accelerated death of this tree because it is already heading in that direction,” he said.
