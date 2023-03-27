LOWVILLE — Village resident pushback on the new supportive housing project on Outer Stowe Street led to an emotion-strewn information session last week.
Snow Belt Housing, the nonprofit organization that is developing the project, hosted the event Thursday evening led by its executive director, Jaylyn Heames.
Ms. Heames provided the approximately 75 people gathered in the joint village and town hall information about the history of the project, the rationale behind it, the most up-to-date information available on the project cost and steps going forward. But, she emphasized, it is still in its early stages.
The project will not be built unless the federal grant needed to finance the new building is awarded to Snow Belt. Receiving the grant is not guaranteed, she said. It is based on a point system determined by the federal government.
The recipient of the grant and owner of the facility will be Snow Belt Housing, not the county.
The county, which paid for the feasibility study, will vote on selling the land to the organization for a nominal amount if the grant is received.
Many attendees were concerned about who was making the decisions. Some were upset that Snow Belt, as the developer of the project, will make the final decisions while others were split between anger that their elected county legislators would decide to sell the land instead of it going to public referendum, which is not required by law, and those who believe elected officials should have say over the project’s fate, especially on the village and town levels.
The targeted location for the building is in the town of Lowville just beyond village limits, but will be hooked into the village water and sewage systems. Ms. Heames said she will be attending monthly meetings of the municipalities going forward to ensure any concerns are met and that a smooth transition can be made.
Although most of the information provided by Snow Belt and representatives from other agencies as well as the concerns raised by attendees were the same or similar to those brought up in previous meetings, there was some new information.
Ms. Heames clarified that the $13.7 million building described and sketched by GYMO Engineering was the “dream” building based on input from the agencies involved with providing temporary and permanent housing and supportive services in the county but that ultimately, the project will not cost more than the $9 million limit for the federal grant that will be used to build the facility. The final design will be pared down to meet that budget.
While the cost to rehabilitate the Glenfield building given by the company was lower than that of the new build, Ms. Heames said it did not include the engineering services that will be needed to assess the 92-year-old building nor contingency funding to cover the myriad hidden costs that arise from rehabilitating an old building including asbestos and lead abatement. The estimate was based on a general cost per square foot.
The old school’s issues and distance from services were expected to make it score low on the grant application, she said, and the building is now being considered by private investors interested in turning the former school into senior citizen housing — “a parallel need” in the county.
Questions regarding the “type” of people who will be allowed to live in the building could not be given a final answer because the criteria has not yet been established. Based on answers to specific questions throughout the evening, people will not be blocked from living there based on a history of substance use, their mental health or criminal record unless the crimes were violent or the person is a registered sex offender. People in the latter two categories would not be approved to live in the building.
Ms. Heames reminded the audience that the people who need this housing are a mix of senior citizens, veterans of all age groups who may struggle with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness, and others faced with homelessness. All of these people, she said, are community members.
“A wise person once told me that any person who is not independently wealthy is one disaster away from becoming homeless,” Ms. Heames said.
Although the vast majority of people living in the building will be from Lewis County, if there are vacancies and need from neighboring counties, especially for temporary housing, they will be accommodated just as hotels in other counties currently house a number of Lewis County residents needing temporary housing.
Jennifer Jones, commissioner of the Lewis County Department of Social Services, attempted to assuage fears of a sudden influx of crime on Stowe Street with the fact that homeless people are already in the village, walking the streets at all hours and sleeping in places like the park and under bridges, but there is not a high level of crime surrounding the people without homes.
Maureen P. Cean, executive director of Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, said that based on research surrounding supportive housing for homeless people nationwide, property values do not decrease and crime does not increase contrary to landowner fears.
“Folks know where they are going to rest their heads at night. That’s a pretty big deterrent to committing a crime and losing that housing,” she said.
She also said that although nearby residents are fearful before supportive housing is built and worry they will have to live in fear, “research says that fear disappears once the supportive housing is built.”
Tempers flared intermittently throughout the meeting with raised voices and in the case of one man, a threat to shoot any of the residents of the facility if they trespassed on his property, raising concern over the safety of residents given the stigma related to addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.
“I fear if we take these people and put them in one spot — we’ve already had people (threaten) violence against them if they step out of line — is there going to be a panel or a forum going forward to educate people against that stigma?” asked a woman who said she had personal experience with homelessness and mental illness adding, “Mentally ill people are more likely to be victims of violence than they ever are to be perpetrators of violence.”
No specific answer was given as to whether a task force on stigma will be introduced, but Patricia Fralick director of community services for the county, attempted to address stigma in the moment with attendees.
The 24-hour support the housing will offer is expected to be the most important safety measure as someone will be there for people in crisis or at a threshold for making a misstep in a way that is not possible with any other kind of housing on offer, according to the information provided by Ms. Heames and heads of the agencies that will provide support.
