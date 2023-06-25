LOWVILLE — The Lewis County highway department and managers on the Smart Path Connect project building power lines from Marcy to Belfort in the town of Croghan worked together last week to alleviate the heavy truck stress on three county roads causing tar and stone from a recent resurfacing treatment to fly again.
Local residents and travelers on Pine Grove, Burdick’s Crossing and Greig roads were getting their vehicles bombarded with a sticky black mess again as temperatures rose on Tuesday and many spoke out heatedly against the county and the coating sub-contractor assuming that, like Memorial Day week, the issue related to seal coating.
Cooler temperatures kept the tar from coming up through the gravel since it was first an issue, but on Tuesday, county Highway Director Timothy L. Hunt estimated that about 400 to 500 tractor trailers were on roads that normally have about 26 heavy trucks a day while the heat reached the low 80s.
Contractor on the county’s road resurfacing project, Cortland-based Suit Kote, continued to lay down stone brought up from Oriskany Falls to ensure it was the proper size and quality, to keep the roads’ surfaces stabilized, but with the traffic flow and high temperature, the tar and stone started to fly again, especially in intersection areas, according to Mr. Hunt.
Mr. Hunt and County Manager Ryan M. Piche met Thursday morning with the project managers from Burns & McDonnell, the lead contractor on Smart Path Connect for National Grid.
“They were very good. They want to work with us and understand. They can’t stop the project but they can take alternate routes so we’ve worked out a route we think will create the least amount of damage to the infrastructure,” said Mr. Hunt. “The project is progressing north now so they’ve got through that area (where the recent seal coating was done) and they’ll be working from Number Four Road north for the rest of the summer.”
The new route will have all trucks and tractor trailers remaining on state Route 12 until East Martinsburg Road, which they will use to cross to Number Four Road and “then disperse from there,” avoiding the three vulnerable roads as much as possible.
Communication and the pre-planning were lacking in the run-up to the December launch of Smart Path Connect.
“We were told it would be starting and knew that there would be more traffic, but there was no information provided about how much traffic there would be. If we had known, we definitely would not have gone forward with our seal coating project in this part of the county and none of the mess with these three roads would have happened,” said Mr. Hunt.
He is convinced, however, that the seal coating did its job in protecting the road’s surface to extend its life because areas of roads that were not coated have new pot holes brewing in construction traffic areas.
Prior to Memorial Day weekend, Suit-Kote applied the seal coating on the three roads which became problematic primarily because the gravel supplied by a local company was much smaller than the standard size required and the company did not do enough quality checks on the gravel to catch the issue.
As the air temperature rose and traffic increased because of the holiday and Smart Path, the smaller gravel was pushed deep into the heat-softened tar coating causing the tar to bubble up and fly onto vehicles.
More gravel was added to stabilize the surfaces but this lot was not only too small but also dirty causing dangerous visibility issues on and around the roads due to the dust.
The highway department accessed the correct size clean gravel from a different supplier and combined with the cooler weather, the roads had stabilized.
“It was the perfect storm,” said Mr. Hunt. “The stone was bad and we screwed up but this is more than that now.”
Mr. Hunt said when the additional gravel is being added to the roads with tar coming up, it is so the gravel can be pushed into the surface of the tar to keep it from flying. The company is now required to make more quality checks to ensure the gravel size and quality is correct.
“Right now, the roads are fine. They’ll be what they are for now,” said Mr. Hunt. “We’re not going to do any more work on them until the project is done but if for some reason they start to bleed (tar) and we have to put some stone on them it’s just to stop any further damage to the road, but we shouldn’t have to, I don’t believe, with the rerouting of the traffic.”
Smart Path work is expected to continue through next summer and negotiations about who should be covering the cost of repairs to the damaged roads will not happen until the project is complete. But Mr. Hunt believes that between Suit Kote already taking responsibility for issues related to the sub-standard gravel use and National Grid, the county will be “made whole” on repairing or repaving the roads.
Mr. Hunt reached out to the state Department of Transportation to have traffic counters put strategically on the county’s roads and has spoken to town highway departments responsible for the smaller, often unpaved, roads that have been or will be impacted by the Smart Path construction traffic, advising them to take photos and video footage of the condition of their roads to help illustrate damage when the project is over.
Mr. Hunt said he does not want to vilify the Smart Path project builders’ use of the roads.
“These are public roads and everyone has the right to use them. I always ask who says we were supposed to build the roads for cars,” he said. “It presents a challenge when it’s sudden and it’s extremely high intensity and I think that’s where these companies are willing to help... but it’s no different than a logger working a forest.”
