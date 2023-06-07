More than 5,300 postal workers attacked by dogs while working

Malone letter carrier Joe Jennette of the U.S. Postal Service delivers mail Tuesday. National Dog Bite Awareness Week is this week, and Joe, a mailman for nearly 20 years, has never been bit by a dog. . Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

More than 5,300 employees of the U.S. Postal Service were attacked by dogs while delivering mail in 2022, the agency said.

The number represented a slight drop from 2021 when more than 5,400, and 2020 when more than 5,800 were attacked. Dog bites remain one of the chief occupational hazards for letter carriers.

