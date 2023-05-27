WATERTOWN — One can be struck by the coldness of a task such as compiling a list of local casualties of the Vietnam War. The names, hometowns and date of deaths are words and statistics, with the lives behind the individuals obscured.
After a Times staffer searched the National Archives and listed the names of fatal casualties from Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties (see today’s related report), the staff writer asked another staff member to name a number. According to the National Archives, there were 30 fatal Vietnam casualties in Jefferson County; 26 in St. Lawrence County and 14 in Lewis County. The staff member randomly selected a number between 1 and 30; 1 and 26 and 1 in 14.
From those numbers selected, corresponding names in the lists were noted. And then, courtesy of the Times archives, snippets of those three lives were found.
The random names selected and the brief bios that follow are just three American lives, among the so many others sacrificed in Vietnam and other conflicts — all no less worthy of deep honor, respect and remembrance.
Jefferson County:
■ PFC Richard K. Finsterwalder was killed on Nov. 22, 1966. He left for Vietnam on Sept. 15, the same year. He was 21 years old when he died “by enemy action in Vietnam.”
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert E. Finsterwalder, Deer River, and husband of Barbara Everard Finsterwalder, Carthage.
Pfc. Finsterwalder was a 1963 graduate of Carthage Central School. He was employed by the Tree Sweet Processing Co., Santa Ana, California, and also at Camp Drum. He had been studying at the I.B.M. School, Syracuse, before entering the service on Dec. 1, 1965.
He married Barbara on Feb. 25, 1966, at the home of her mother, Mrs. John Yermal, Philadelphia.
“Mrs. Finsterwalder was with her mother at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, when notified of her husband’s death,” according to his obituary.
His body returned home on Nov. 30, 1966. Full military honors were conducted graveside at Hillside Cemetery, Champion.
St. Lawrence County:
■ Second Lt. Steven J. Riggs was killed in Vietnam at the age of 25 on Sept. 3, 1967. Before the war, he was a hockey star and captain of the 1964-65 Colgate University team and he also once coached the Canton Central team.
“He was killed in Vietnam this week, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Riggs, Potsdam, have been informed,” according to the Sept. 6, 1968, Times report, “Hockey Ace Killed in Vietnam.”
Second Lt. Riggs was a 1961 graduate of Potsdam Central School and was also a 1965 graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, Madison County. In hockey, he was chosen as the eastern college sophomore of the year in 1963.
He attended officers’ candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in July 1967. In 1966, he received early promotion to Army pay grade Private E2 after basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, “due to his accuracy in firing the M-14 rifle, high score on the combat proficiency test and his military bearing and leadership qualities.”
In April 1968, he married Janet Deschenes of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, before leaving for Vietnam three months later.
Second Lt. Riggs’s funeral was held Sept. 14, 1968, at First Presbyterian Church in Potsdam. Burial was at Bayside Cemetery.
In July of 1970, Riggs Gymnasium at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, was dedicated in his honor. He was instrumental in setting up a hockey team at the military facility.
The ice surface in Colgate’s Class of 1965 Arena is known as Steven J. Riggs ’65 Rink in honor of the former men’s ice hockey team captain. An in-depth profile on the life of Second Lt. Riggs was published in Colgate Scene, and can be found at wdt.me/RiggsatColgate.
Lewis County:
■ Marine Pfc. Lawrence K. Arthur was killed in Vietnam, near Khe Sanh, on May 28, 1968. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Arthur, Trinity Avenue, Lowville. He was 18 years old when he died. He arrived in country on March 1, 1968.
Pfc. Arthur was a 1967 graduate of Lowville Academy and shortly after enlisted in the Marines after a brief work stint at Roes Equipment, Lowville. He enlisted under the “buddy program” with Pvt. Richard Riale, also of Lowville. He received 12 weeks basic training at Parris Island and advanced combat training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
He attended Lowville Methodist Church, participated in wrestling in high school and was a member of FFA. In February 1968, the Times announced his engagement to Linda Streeter, Beaver Falls, at the time a freshman at Plattsburgh State University.
Pfc. Arthur’s funeral was held June 15, 1968, at Lowville Methodist Church. Burial was at Lowville Rural Cemetery. “The family has requested that contributions be made to the memorial fund of the Lowville Methodist Church,” according to his obituary.
