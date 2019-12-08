Morgan Macey, Marcus Yancey

Daniel and Debra Yancey announce the engagement of their son, Marcus Yancey, Endicott, to Morgan Macey, Vestal.
Miss Macey, daughter of Michael and Linda Macey, vestal, graduated in 2011 from Vestal Central High School; and in 2015 from SUNY Oswego, with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is an engineering planner at Lockheed Martin, Oswego.
Mr. Yancey graduated in 2011 from Lowville Academy and Central School; and in 2015 from Clarkson University, Potsdam, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is a mechanical engineer at Lockheed Martin, Oswego.
A Sept. 12 wedding is planned.
