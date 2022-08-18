MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. will host the Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association’s annual meeting and convention Aug. 25 to 27 in Morristown.
NNYVFA is an organization consisting of volunteer firefighters from 10 counties in Northern New York. Each year, it holds an annual meeting and convention over three days.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever held this,” said Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore. “Typically it’s held in the southern portion of the district, so it’s a pretty big deal to have it here in Morristown.”
The fire chief said that they really do not know how many volunteer firefighters will show up for the convention, but they are preparing to host several thousand if need be.
“It could bring thousands. The hard thing is you just know, unfortunately, there is no preregistration so you have to plan to have lots of people,” Mr. Moore. “We’re trying to make sure that there is plenty for people to do.”
Mr. Moore said that many of the activities, except for the meeting and elections, will be open for the public to take part in. Along with the fireworks show, Mr. Moore expects the parade and the Firefighter Challenge on Aug. 27 to be popular events for spectators.
“It’s a huge event. Hopefully it brings a lot of people,” Mr. Moore said.
On Aug. 25, the three-day event will begin with a $10,000 Hole-In-One Golf Tournament with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Langbrook Meadows Golf Course. There will be Singer Castle boat tours from Morristown Bay at 1 p.m., a two-hour boat cruise with Uncle Sam Boat Tours at 5 p.m. and opening day events with food and beverages will begin behind the fire station at 1 p.m.
A live band will play behind the fire station starting at 7 p.m.
On Aug. 26, the annual NNYVFA meetings and elections will take place at 9 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon hosted by Morristown’s Auxiliary.
At 2:30 p.m., there will be a memorial service at St. John’s Church followed by food and vendors at 4 p.m. behind the fire station. From 6 to 10 p.m., there will be live entertainment with Another Fine Mess taking the stage.
There will be a fireworks display at dusk.
On Aug. 27, there will be a parade at 10 a.m. followed by vendors and food behind the fire station starting at noon.
At 1 p.m., there will be a WaterBall tournament.
At 3 p.m., there will be a Firefighter Challenge, sponsored by state Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Closing ceremonies will take place at 5 p.m.
