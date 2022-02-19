Mountain club meets for snowshoe trek together

Members of the Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club recently participated in a snowshoe trip at the Nicandri Nature Center, Massena. Pictured, from left, are Saied and Abdullah Alshahrani, Jeanna Matthews, Esma Wali, Mohriz Zareen, Mahnoor Ali, Hareem Zahra, Mohammad Ali and Nahyan Zareen. Not pictured were Norah and Lareen Alshahrani, Tom Ortmeyer and Breyne Moskowitz. Submitted photo
