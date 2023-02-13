LOWVILLE — Mountain View Prevention Services Inc. on behalf of the United Prevention (UP!) Coalition of Lewis County has been notified by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports that it has been awarded a Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships for Success grant.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, this project will provide $175,000 annually for five years to support comprehensive project activities and services.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports say that special populations and diverse communities may be unintentionally overlooked in the development and dissemination of universal substance use and misuse prevention programming, thus widening existing health disparities. Prevention-focused coalitions and agencies were eligible to submit proposals to provide a variety of substance use and misuse prevention-services for New Yorkers in need.
MVPS and the UP! Coalition, in collaboration with the Lewis County Office for the Aging, Lewis County Public Health, Credo Community Center, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, and other key community organizations, will strive to increase access to equitable prevention services for residents 50 and older. The greater Lewis County community looks to the UP! Coalition to provide activities, policy considerations, pertinent data, and awareness education. The SPF-PFS award will allow the coalition to expand outreach, increase capacity, and invigorate community efforts across the lifespan throughout the entire county.
