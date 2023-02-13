hed

LOWVILLE — Mountain View Prevention Services Inc. on behalf of the United Prevention (UP!) Coalition of Lewis County has been notified by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports that it has been awarded a Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships for Success grant.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, this project will provide $175,000 annually for five years to support comprehensive project activities and services.

