Moving to learning online makes it a challenge to focus

Because of quarantine, I haven’t been able to go anywhere at all and see my friends. So I have been playing with my friends through Fortnite on my PS4.
My mom has been working from home because she is a school counselor. She works a lot from home. And my dad is a cop so he has to go to work every day.
We recently had to put my cat down because he was sick, his name was Orangey. My dad got me a kitten when this recently began. His name is Taz, and he is 6 months old. I also have another cat who is 2 years old; his name is Fuzzle.
I was supposed to get my braces on at the dentist a month ago, but now I can’t because of coronavirus.
My schoolwork I find so hard to concentrate on because of all the distractions, like the TV, YouTube, Fortnite, TikTok, my PS4 and a lot more. When you are in school, you are there to do schoolwork, so that’s what you are focused on, rather than at home.
My grade has Google Meets two times a week, so at that time, I can see my grade at least. I also have a Zoom meeting once a week with my soccer team from Syracuse.
I am really lucky since my neighborhood has a ton of my friends my age in it, so we can hang out a lot.
When I’m outside, I like to bike, play soccer, play basketball and swim. It is really hard because I play soccer and basketball every night after school at my practices and I don’t anymore, so it’s difficult to go from busy and active to stuck in your own house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.