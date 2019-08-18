BROWNVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Webert, 18422 Route 12E, observed their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. They celebrated the occasion today, Aug. 18, with a family gathering at their home.
Mr. Webert, son of Harry and Ruth Webert, and Barbara Stumpf, daughter of Charles and Minnie Stumpf, were married on Aug. 16, 1949, at St. Vincent de Paul rectory, Rosiere. Honor attendants were Bonita Mason and Wesley Webert, brother of the groom.
Mrs. Webert graduated from Cape Vincent Central school and attended the former Watertown School of Commerce. She assisted her husband with his public accounting office until his retirement. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Church and in earlier years, enjoyed reading, bowling and travel.
Mr. Webert graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School and served in the Air Force for two years. He graduated in 1950 from Syracuse University and worked in the office of St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet. He worked as a self-employed carpenter while establishing his public accounting practice. In 1972, he became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced until his retirement in 1998. Mr. Webert enjoys reading, using computers and doing home maintenance.
The couple reside in the home Mr. Webert built more than 60 years ago.
They have three daughters, Brenda (Gene) Snyder, Alexandria Bay; and Anne Webert and Julie Ingalls, both of Watertown; two granddaughters and one great-grandson. A grandson is predeceased.
