Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Brownell, 64 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Brownell, 1400 Gill St., observed their 64th wedding anniversary on June 1.
Mr. Brownell, son of Wiley and Iva Brownell, married Shirley Ann Wilson, daughter of Walter and Helen Wilson, on June 1, 1957, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Lloyd W. Clark officiating.
Honor attendants were Beverly More, Watertown, sister of the bride; and Carlton Brownell, Rendon, Wash., brother of the groom.
Mrs. Brownell graduated in 1956 of Watertown High School, and retired from the environmental service at Mercy Hospital, Watertown. She is a past member of American Legion Post 61 auxiliary and North Side Improvement League, also known as the BSA. She was honored with a District Award of Merit and was a member for 23 years.
Mr. Brownell attended Watertown High School and worked as a journeyman machinist. He worked at Carthage Machine, New York Air Brake, Ensine Carburetor Co., Anaheim, Calif., LaField Manufacturing, Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Black Clawson Co., where he did his journeymanship and worked for 11 years. Mr. Brownell worked at the former Bomax Inc. for 31 years, where he was supervisor of the tool and die department, and retired in 2001. He is a past member of the Eagles Club, Elks Club, Northside Improvement League, also known as the BSA. He is an Eagle Scout and was presented with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award a local council can bestow upon a volunteer. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for 50 years.
The couple has six children, Charlotte Grandjean, Charles D. Brownell Jr., Sandra L. Amo and Barbara J. Faibish, all of Watertown, Edward D. Brownell, LaFargeville, Glenn A. Brownell, Black River; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
