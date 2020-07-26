BURRVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. Sawyer, Burrville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16.
Donald Sawyer, son of Raymond and Effie Brown Sawyer, and Kayrena Holl, daughter of Judson and Kathryn Greene Holl, were married on July 16, 1960, in McLean with the Rev. Robert Clingan officiating.
After Mr. Sawyer graduated from Cornell University in 1961 and Mrs. Sawyer graduated from nursing school at Morrisville College, they moved to the Greystone Farm on Route 12 in Burrville, which they renamed Sawyer Farms. This residence remained at the heart of their agricultural vocation over the years as their influence expanded, and they made significant contributions to the farming community. Moreover, they were involved in extensive local real-estate development, including the buying and selling of homes and farms as well as the subdivision of more than 50 building lots and acreage.
Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer have been recognized for their excellence and dedication to the farming community. They received the first American Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher Award in 1969 and the first Dairy of Distinction Award for New York State in 1984. Furthermore, they received the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award from the Jefferson County Farm Bureau in 2019. Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer continue to be active in the farming community and have served on many agricultural boards over the years. All of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the eighth and ninth generation of Sawyers, respectively, to reside in the Burrville area.
Mr. Sawyer has served many important roles in the greater Watertown area and Jefferson County. He was a member of the board of governors of the Black River Valley Club, board of directors at Ives Hill Retirement Community and the Town of Watertown Historical Society, of which he is a former president. He was president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. Additionally, he was a member of the board of directors of the State Fair Advisory, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Jefferson County, United Way of Jefferson County and president of the Rutland Hills Dairy Coop Inc.
Mrs. Sawyer has also been a very active member of the community. Both she and her husband have been members of the Jefferson County Historical Society for more than 55 years, and she was the president of the Northern New York Agricultural Historical Society at Stone Mills for three years. She has been a valued member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 55 years. Mrs. Sawyer also taught Sunday school and was the president of the Burrville Church Women’s Fellowship for many years. She has maintained beautiful gardens for decades, giving her a well-earned reputation as an excellent gardener. In addition to a fondness of horticulture, Mrs. Sawyer is known for her love of animals.
Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer enjoy travelling and spending time with their family. They have three sons; Thomas, Scott and Mark; one daughter, Danielle; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
They currently attend the Rutland Congregational Church and oversee Sawyer Farms, which continues its operation today under the sixth and seventh generation of Sawyers.
