Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Benedetto, 70 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Benedetto, 227 Elm St., will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows during the 11 a.m. Mass on Sept. 15 at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown.
Mr. Benedetto, son of Dominick and Jennie Benedetto, and Katherine Scordo, daughter of James and Marianna Scordo, were married on Sept. 17, 1949, at St. Anthony’s Church, with Monsignor Claude Sechi officiating.
Honor attendants were Josephine Basile, cousin of the bride, and Peter Messina Jr.
Mrs. Benedetto graduated from Watertown High School in 1947 and was employed by New York Telephone Co. until retiring in 1983. She is former president of the Telephone Traffic Union, Upstate New York, and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Anthony’s Church and the American Association of Retired Persons. She is also a member and past president of the Italian-American Civic Association auxiliary and the Association of St. Lucy Filippini.
Mr. Benedetto is a graduate of Watertown High School, Cornell University Labor Studies, Ithaca, and Jefferson Community College, Watertown. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was a journeyman toolmaker at New York Air Brake Corp., and is a former director and labor representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 137.
A labor arbitrator-mediator, he served on panels of the American Arbitration Association Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, National Mediation Board, Rotary Club, North Side Improvement League, Italian-American Civic Association, Elks Club and American Legion. He is also past president of the Industrial Relations Research Association of Central New York.
Mr. and Mrs. Benedetto enjoy gardening and traveling.
