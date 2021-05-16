WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Frederick D. LaClair, Woodard Road, Watertown (Stone Mills), celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 5.
Mr. LaClair, son of Ernest T. and Marion House LaClair Gillette; and Danitza “Dani” Ione Bragger, daughter of Richard T. Carlin and Virginia I. Bragger Grizawich, were married on May 5, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church, LaFargeville, with the Rev. Arthur Viau officiating.
Honor attendants were Henry R. LaClair Sr., brother of the bridegroom; and Kathaleen Reome LaClair, sister-in-law of the bridegroom.
Mr. LaClair was employed for a time by Jersey Milk and Cream, LaFargeville, and then enlisted in the Navy, serving for four years. While in the Navy, assigned to Kwajalein Island, Mr. LaClair had the opportunity to meet then Admiral Clark, Adams, when he accidently fumigated the officers residence for bugs, not knowing the Admiral was in the home. In 1954, after leaving the Navy, the couple rented a farm on the Orebed Road in Philadelphia and farmed there nine years. In 1963, they purchased the Hax Farm on the Woodard Road and farmed there 43 additional years, retiring in 2006.
He is life member of Klock-Smith American Legion Post 1788, LaFargeville, serving in numerous positions. He was commander of the post when the current legion hall was purchased from the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows in 1970. Mr. LaClair has also been a long-time trustee for the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum and the Jefferson Bulk Milk Cooperative.
Mrs. LaClair was a long-distance switch board operator for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co., Washington, D.C., and then became a full-time homemaker. She is a past secretary for Klock-Smith American Legion Post 1788 Auxiliary, serving for many years; and a past member of the Sunshine Quilters Guild, LaFargeville.
Mrs. LaClair made mention that their first vacation after becoming farmers was in 1971, after 16 plus years in the business. Through the years, the LaClair home has been well known as a popular “gathering place” for many family and friendship related events.
Mr. and Mrs. LaClair graduated from LaFargeville Central School and are communicants of St. John’s Catholic Church.
They have nine children, Sandra Perry and Ernest, Joseph and Brandan LaClair, all of Watertown, Donald LaClair and Virginia McGarry, both of LaFargeville, Mrs. David (Therese) Davern, Monument, Colo., Tracy Gourlay, Gansevoort, and Mrs. Douglas (Elaine) McCarthy, Rochester.
