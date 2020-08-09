HONEYVILLE — On Aug. 27, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Slate Sr. will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married at the Sulphur Springs Methodist Church. The late Collon Slate, brother of the groom, and Mrs. JoAnn Hayes Roberts, Lorraine, sister of the bride, witnessed the ceremony with family and friends.
Mr. Slate is the son of the late Stanley and Lillian (Peer) Slate. Mrs. Slate is the daughter of the late Kenneth and Beulah (Battle) Hayes. The couple grew up just a quarter of a mile from each other’s family farms, where they became childhood sweethearts.
The couple purchased their farm in Honeyville the Spring of 1963. They had a very prosperous farming business with several awards throughout their career for outstanding milk production with Kraft General Foods, Dairylea Co-op and Deer River Bulk. In 1991, Mr. and Mrs. Slate received the New York Senate Achievement Award for “Super Milk.” Throughout their farming career, they raised registered Holstein and Jersey cattle. Not only did they work side by side in farming, Mr. Slate remodeled a room in the farmhouse for Mr. Slate to have her beauty salon, where she was a beautician for more than 20 years. The couple retired in the spring of 2004.
Mr. Slate enjoys woodworking, gardening, his lawns and bird watching. He has built rocking horses for his grandchildren and donated several to the annual WPBS auctions. Mrs. Slate enjoys cooking, baking and her flowers. She is known for her great cup of coffee and platter of cookies when others come to visit. Mr. and Mrs. Slate welcome visits from family and friends and enjoy telling stories of when they were growing up.
The couple has four children: Cynthia (Fred) Overton, Worth; Joseph Jr. (Sharon), Honeyville; Wendy (Joe) Panetta, Honeyville; and William, Mannsville; son-in-law, William Harnas, Newark; daughters-in-law, Darlene Slate, Worth; Janet Artus, Colorado; and Denise Quinn, Adams; family farm son, William Farrington, Sackets Harbor; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandsons and a great-great-granddaughter to arrive in October.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visits with Mr. and Mrs. Slate. Those who would like to send congratulations to the “Love Birds” can mail them at 12223 Fuller Road, Adams Center, NY 13606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.