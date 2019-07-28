WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Morris, 16990 Ives Street Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary today, July 28, with family and friends at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.
Mr. Morris, son of Lyle and Marie Morris, was married to Joan G. Villeneuve, daughter of Arthur and Grace Villeneuve, on July 30, 1954, at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart with the Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating.
Honor attendants were Albert and Beverly Morris, brother and sister-in-law of the groom.
Mr. Morris attended Holy Family School and Lyme Central School, Chaumont. He was employed for 28 years by Jefferson County, retiring in 1991 as supervisor of central printing and mailing operations. He enjoys hunting, golf and going to casinos.
Mrs. Morris attended Watertown High School. Before retiring, she worked for eight years at both Faichney Instrument Co. and Mercy Hospital. She enjoys Bingo, playing cards and going to casinos.
The couple has two daughters, Mrs. William (Carol) Mayne, Dexter, and Mrs. Loren (Catherine) Woodard, Adams Center; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.