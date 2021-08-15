WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, Weaver Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a dinner hosted by their son and daughter-in-law and attended by immediate family members.
Mr. Williams, son of Edwin E. and Rosetta Youngs Williams, married Barbara E. McAnulty, daughter of Robert H. and Thelma Money McAnulty, on July 29, 1956, at the Smithville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bernard C. Schehl officiating.
Honor attendants were Philip L. Youngs, cousin of the groom and Janice (Smith) Learman.
Mr. Williams graduated from Lyme Central School, Chaumont, and served close to four years in the Navy. He was a submarine electronics repairman aboard the USS Orion, based in Norfolk, Va. After working several years as a business machine sales and serviceman, he retired in September of 1995 from Fort Drum as a civilian electronic equipment repairman, setting up and maintaining electronic targets. Mr. Williams enjoys reading Civil War and WWII stories.
Mrs. Williams graduated from Hounsfield Central School, Sackets Harbor, and retired in December 1991 from New York Telephone Co., after 25 years as a sales and service representative. She enjoys genealogy, rubber stamping and jewelry making.
Mr. and Mrs. Williams enjoyed traveling during their younger years; and have visited Canada, California, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Rhode Island and Hawaii, as well as several places in New York state.
The couple has two children, Terry R. Williams (Bridgette), and Valerie S. Williams; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
