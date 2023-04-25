Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lashomb, 75 years

CLAYTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. Lashomb, County Route 5, will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on April 24 with a family dinner at home.
Mr. Lashomb, son of the late Francis (Shomb) Lashomb and Florence (Sis) Matthews, and Audrey Turcotte, daughter of the late Edwin and Ellen Turcotte, were married on April 24, 1948, at Grindstone Island Methodist Church, Grindstone Island. Honor attendants were, the late Ada Turcotte Bazinet, sister of the bride, the late Wava Lashomb Halloway, sister of the groom, Yuvon Slate Marra, cousin of the bride, Manley Rusho, the late Harold Garnsey, and the late Jim Dodge, all friends of the groom.
The couple renewed their wedding vows at the Grindstone Island Methodist Church during their surprise 35th wedding anniversary celebration. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated with family, friends, previous foster children, and the Hungarian refugees who boarded with them early in their marriage.
Together, Mr. and Mrs. Lashomb owned and operated Remar Shipyard Marina and Remar Rentals in Clayton for almost 35 years. Boating up and down the Eastern Seaboard has been their passion for many decades. Additionally, the couple has traveled extensively in the US and overseas. Deep-sea fishing was also a hobby for Mr. Lashomb. Mrs. Lashomb, author of “Going Home: Grindstone Island,” continues to be steadfastly devoted to her beloved island. She served previously on the Grindstone Island Methodist Church Board. After their beautiful flower and vegetables gardens have been properly tended to on the mainland, the couple enjoys returning to their island home when possible.
The couple has two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline, Clayton; Mark and Charlotte, Clayton; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and John Connolly, Watertown; six grandchildren and 13 great–grandchildren. A daughter, Trudy, passed away in 1963.
Well wishes can be sent to:
Robert and Audrey Lashomb
34771 Wood Road
Clayton, New York 13624
