Mr. and Mrs. Robert Monnat, 70 years

CROGHAN — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Monnat, Croghan, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10 with their family.
Mr. Monnat, son of Harrison and Maude Monnat, and Mildred A. Boliver, daughter of Alvin and Erma Boliver, were married on June 10, 1950, at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Indian River, with The Rev. Cosmos Gerard officiating.
Honor attendants were Norma Boliver Monnat, sister of the bride; and Niles Monnat, brother of the groom.
Mr. and Mrs. Monnat attended Father Leo Memorial School, Croghan, and are member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan.
Mr. Monnat served in the Navy for eight years during World War II and the Korean war. He was employed by Climax Manufacturing Company, Castorland, United Block Company, Croghan, and retired from Beaverite Products, Beaver Falls. He is a member of American Legion Post 1663 and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, Lowville.
Mrs. Monnat retired from Beaverite Products after 38 years of service. She is a life member of VFW Post 6912 and has been a volunteer in numerous community organizations.
The couple have three children, Bruce Monnat (wife Kay), Marsha Zehr (husband Lee), and Jim Monnat (wife Beth), all of Croghan; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.