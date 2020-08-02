On Saturday, June 27, Steve and Lyn Perry quietly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their Watertown home at 1226 Madison Avenue. On the same date in 1970, in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Niagara Falls, Stephen J. Perry, son of the late Edward J. and M. Evelyn Thompson Perry, married Madelyn Ann Smith, daughter of the late Howard B. and Clora Mellinger Smith. The late Reverend Cuthbert MacLean officiated.
The groom’s attendants included his brother, John T. Perry, currently of Konz, Germany; Chris Eisenhauer, LaFargeville; John Knollman, Lowville; Bill Carpenter, Constableville; and the late Frank Coyne, Chester, Vt. The bride’s attendants included her sister, Meta Smith Goodman, currently of Greenville, S.C.; Carol P. Bates, Honeoye Falls; Sharon Antontnich, Louisville, Ky.; and the late Rae E. Smith and Mary D. Hamann.
In the mid 1960s, Steve and Lyn, recent graduates of Le Moyne College, Syracuse, and SUNY Brockport, joined the faculty at General Brown High School, Dexter, retiring in 1991 and 2001, respectively. After many summers spent at their cottage beside the St. Lawrence River, they now reside solely on Madison Avenue with their beloved golden retrievers, Duffy and Dooley.
A special celebration with friends and family was to have occurred in Alexandria Bay on June 27, but was canceled due to the Corona-19 pandemic. A 50+ celebration may occur sometime in the future.
