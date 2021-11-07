WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Steve D. Robinson, Watertown observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6.
Mr. Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Robinson; and Evelyn Lincoln, daughter of Ernest and Ella Lincoln, were married on Nov. 6, 1971, in Philadelphia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles D. Blankenship officiating.
Honor attendants were Mrs. Richard Robinson, Canton, sister-in-law of the groom; and Melford (Sonny) Lincoln, Watertown, brother of the bride.
Mrs. Robinson, a graduate of Carthage Central School, is a homemaker. She was employed at Cheesebrough-Ponds Inc., Watertown; and worked part-time at McDonald’s, Arsenal Street, Watertown.
Mr. Robinson attended Indian River Central School, Philadelphia; and was employed by the State Department of Transportation.
Mr. and Mrs. Robinson are both retired.
The couple has two sons, Steven, Carthage, and David, Watertown; and two grandsons, Jesse and Logan Robinson.
