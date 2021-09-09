Terry and Cora Lee (Jones) Robinson, Lisbon, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25. They were honored at a family dinner hosted by their children.
Mr. Robinson, son of Arthur and Ruth (Newcombe) Robinson, and Cora Lee Jones, daughter of Ralph and Eunice (Becker) Jones, were married Aug. 25, 1961, at the Lisbon Wesleyan Methodist Church with the Rev. Floyd Tyler officiating.
Maid of honor was Margaret (Robinson) Akins, sister of the groom. Best man was Lawrence Robinson, brother of the groom. Ushers were James Robinson, brother of the groom, and Howard Robinson, cousin of the groom. Following the ceremony, the couple left for Niagara Falls.
Mr. Robinson is retired and was the owner of Robinson Motors. He took after his father in the car business and will never retire from buying and selling. People say he would sell everything except his wife; although he did sell the family television once — while she was watching it. He is a member of the family band Steelin’ Country.
Mrs. Robinson is retired from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg. She enjoys scrapbooking, exercising, and baking pies for her family; the latter talent she learned from her mother-in-law Ruth.
The couple has three sons, Sgt. Art (Sandra) Robinson; Attorney Kirk (Michelle) Robinson; Dale Robinson; and a daughter, Holly (Brian) Hammond. They have ten grandchildren, Megan Robinson and Alyssa (Greyson) Fischer; Evan, Noel, and Keegan Robinson; Rebekah, Anna, and Ethan Robinson; and Alex and Brianna Hammond.
Mr. and Mrs. Robinson have traveled extensively and most of all enjoy spending time with their family and friends.
