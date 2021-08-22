CARTHAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Beller, Route 126, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family barbecue and card shower.
Mr. Beller, son of Andrew and Martha Beller, and Beulah Ann Roggie, daughter of John and Ione Roggie, were married on Aug. 23, 1951, at Lowville Mennonite Church.
Attendants were Elton and Arlene Roggie, siblings of the bride; Evelyn Beller, sister of the groom; and Richard Zehr, cousin of the groom. Following a dinner reception at the home of the bride, the couple left for a two-week trip through the south and midwest.
Following more than 30 years of a successful farm together on the banks of the Black River, Mr. Beller has had a 35 year career in excavating, with Beulah working as bookkeeper in an industry they continue to work in.
Mr. and Mrs. Beller are charter members of Naumburg Mennonite Church.
The couple has three children, Joan Marie (Mrs. Carlton Widrick), Glen Beller (Emily) and Gary Beller (Diane; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Belated Anniversary wishes are welcome by mail at 10574 Route 126, Carthage, NY 13619.
