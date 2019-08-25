LOWVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Moser observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. An early celebration for friends and family was held on July 20 at Tug Hill Winery, Lowville.
Mr. Moser, son of John and Katie Moser, and Sharon Lyndaker, daughter of Reuben and Adah Lyndaker, were married on Aug. 15, 1959, at the First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, with the Rev. Donald Jantzi officiating. Honor attendants were Geneva Lehman Virkler, cousin of the bride, and Robert Moser, brother of the groom.
Mr. Moser graduated in 1952 from Lowville Academy and Central School. He owned and operated the family dairy farm on Ridge Road until 1992. Following the sale of the farm, Mr. and Mrs. Moser moved to Castorland, where they lived until 2017. Mr. Moser was employed by Lowville Academy and Central School for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
Mrs. Moser graduated in 1957 from Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls. She was employed by Lewis County General Hospital, retiring in 1998.
In 2017, Mr. and Mrs. Moser moved to Brookside Senior Living Community.
The couple has two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Susan Anderson Moser, Nesconset, and Alan and Nancy Jo Moser, Austin, Texas; one daughter, Leanne Moser, Lowville; and four grandchildren.
