Murray and Sharon Collette, 60 years

Murray and Sharon Collette celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 7/
Mr. and Mrs. Collette were married in 1961 in St. Francis Catholic Church. Their family hosted a celebration at the Adirondack Grange, Harrisville, on Oct. 9.
Mr. and Mrs. Collette have worked and lived in several places over the years, now residing in Harrisville. Both are active members in several community groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.