It was 7:30 on Sunday when Mom told me the news. I knew I had plenty to do, but everything seemed to old and boring. Since then, though, I’ve been more creative in a month than in my whole life!
First of all, COVID-19 has taught me to try new things — art, my guitar, new books. ... I’ve also become a lot more independent. I’ve decided to make the most of it and learn from COVID-19 the best that I can.
I’ve been busy with my schoolwork (math, ELA, science, social studies) and also art, piano and guitar. In my free time, I also make time for a workout.
I also love going down to the woods behind my house to explore and take walks. My brother and I also made an awesome fort for reading and “chillin’ out” in. We built it out of bark, sticks, rocks and mud. The floor is made of moss. We made a door and shelves too — all from nature. I love spending time in the dark, cool woods.
I’ve also made my own bow and arrow from strong, stiff limbs. I slowly carved the wood and bark away to make it more flexible ... but not too much. Then, I carved a notch at each end. I measured out a rope and then put a loop each end and put the loops around the notches. I used my pocket knife to make designs and then ... ready to fire!!
I also love spending time biking and reading. I just started a book called “Little House in the Big Woods,” by Laura Ingalls Wilder. I love reading stories about people and history.
This is how I’ve spent my time during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a rough time for everybody, but make the most of it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.