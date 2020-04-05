My name is Madalyn Richards and I am here to tell you all about my life in quarantine. I have been stuck inside my house with my mom and three younger sisters.
My sister Mackenzie and I are both in middle school and we both have classes daily. My sister Chelsea is in fifth grade and only has one class, once a week. My youngest sister is 4 and in preschool so she doesn’t have any work that needs to be done over the extended leave from school. My mother is a teacher for Lisbon Central School and has regular meetings with her students and fellow teachers. Life is getting more difficult as we get farther into quarantine, but we are doing good enough.
I am going insane from boredom, and I find myself doing nothing at some points. My sisters and mom have also been very bored at times but we find things to do. My mom bought a deck of Uno cards and we have played Uno every night since.
My sister, Chelsea, has taken a liking to Uno and I find myself playing with her very often. For the past couple of days, my family and I have been outside. My mom does yard work, whilst my sisters and I drive the golf cart around the yard or play sports.
I have really wanted to meet with my cousins because during breaks we are always together. We spent the first couple of days before quarantine hanging out all day and sometimes all night. My cousin, Christopher, had movie nights with us and we took walks around town during the day. We were never bored until we couldn’t hang out anymore.
My mother is worried about my grandparents because they like to go out with their friends on the weekends. My mom has made sure to warn my grandmother of going out and so far I think it has worked.
I haven’t talked to anybody, outside of my immediate family, face to face in a very long time. I have been Facetiming with some of my friends recently, and it has been very refreshing to talk to someone other than my family for an hour or two.
This is what I have been doing over quarantine and as you can tell it is not all that exciting. I hope you all are having a bit more fun than I am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.