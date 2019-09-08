Nadirah Blassingame and Delshon Chestnut

Nadirah F. Blassingame and Delshon K. Chestnut were married at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Lawrence Spirits Chateau, Clayton, with Henry Stanley officiating. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.
Mrs. Chestnut, daughter of Dr. Ronald and Hope Blassingame, Clayton, graduated in 2004 from Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton; in 2008 from Wells College, Aurora, with a bachelor’s degree; and in 2012 from New York University, New York City, with a master’s degree. She is program director at a non-profit organization in New York City.
Mr. Chestnut, son of Alphonso Young, Bronx, and Deborah Chestnut, Hillside, N.J., graduated in 2009 from Brooklyn College with a bachelor’s degree. He is a real estate investor.
A reception was held at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton. Mr. and Mrs. Chestnut took a honeymoon in Hawaii.
The couple resides in New York City.
