WADDINGTON — The Antique Motorcycle Club of America will hold its National Meet at Waddington’s Whitaker Park this weekend. has partnered with the village of Waddington, to move its New York National Meet to St. Lawrence County.
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day beginning on Friday through Sunday. Admission is $5 at the gate. Residents of Waddington, children 12 and under and AMCA members get in free.
Founded in 1954, the AMCA first held a National Meet in New York in 1955 in Fishkill. Over the years, the event has also been held in Schenectady, Brookfield, Lake Canandaigua and Trumansburg.
“AMCA is proud to partner with the Village of Waddington and to work with Mayor Zagrobelny,” said Keith Kizer, Executive Director of AMCA.
National Meets include a large swap meet vendor area, where members can sell everything from antique bike parts to entire motorcycles that are at least 35 years old. In addition, National Meets offer a full schedule of other activities, ranging from seminars and bike shows to motorcycle field games.
All National Meets also feature the AMCA’s National Judging Program, in which members’ motorcycles can win awards in three categories: Restored, Unrestored (Original Condition) or Period Modified. Instead of competing against each other, bikes entered in the AMCA Judging Program are evaluated on a 100-point scale against the standard of the same motorcycle as it would have appeared when it originally left the factory.
