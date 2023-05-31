WADDINGTON — The Antique Motorcycle Club of America will hold its National Meet at Waddington’s Whitaker Park this weekend. has partnered with the village of Waddington, to move its New York National Meet to St. Lawrence County.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day beginning on Friday through Sunday. Admission is $5 at the gate. Residents of Waddington, children 12 and under and AMCA members get in free.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.