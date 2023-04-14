WATERTOWN — Most of the time, the forgotten first responders are the people who are first spoken with: dispatchers. But with this week being National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, dispatchers are being recognized for their heroic everyday efforts.
Niel S. Rivenburgh, Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Deputy Director, said the group of dispatchers at the Jefferson County 911 center is an extremely resilient group.
“I’ve never worked with a finer group of people,” he said.
Soo-ci A. Cohen, dispatcher with Jefferson County 911 for more than 20 years, said to begin her day, she arrives 10 minutes early, listens to the room to get a feel for what happened in the shift before hers, a briefing then happens in the hallway with the whole shift where they go over anything that has happened since their last shift. The dispatchers are then assigned a desk, the dispatchers sign in to the computer, get a briefing from the person they are relieving, and the leaving dispatcher will give them any pertinent information.
The desks are divided into groups that the dispatchers are responsible for dispatching. There are desks for call takers, Watertown Police, fire and EMS, and then the county desk. The county desk includes New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation, dog control, state Park Police, civil deputies, and village police departments.
“It’s just a job that I love, I’ve been doing it for 20 years, it’s not even really a job it’s more of a passion,” Ms. Cohen said.
Initially, Ms. Cohen’s husband talked her into doing the test, and she received a call two years later for an interview.
She was offered a job.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” she said. “It is not like anything you see on TV.”
She said one of the more rewarding parts of her job is being with her colleagues.
“They are more family than they are friends,” she said. “There are weeks you spend more time with them than your own family.”
Throughout her years, Ms. Cohen has seen a lot of changes including how many people work per shift.
When she started, she said there were 3.5 people that worked per shift; now the minimum is five.
Dispatching for state police is another change, and this is her third or fourth CAD system.
She called the new radio system “a big change.”
“I like the fact, especially on the fire desk, we can move people to another channel and keep our air open,” she said. “Law desk, if they have a major incident going on they can also move to what they call a TAC channel, that keeps our main channel open for additional calls.”
The most important thing dispatch needs when people call 911 is the location of the incident.
“If we don’t have that, we can’t send help,” she said.
She said every day is different, which keeps it exciting to Ms. Cohen.
“We are not just phone operators, we are not secretaries,” she said. “We are everything rolled into one. We’re providing CPR instructions, we’re handling structure fires, we’re sending law enforcement, we’re running licenses and wanted checks. It’s a lot more than just answering the phone.”
Mr. Rivenburgh said they have been “downstaff for a considerable amount of time.”
“We often times run out of list candidates and currently we’re at the back end of a list and waiting on results on a test that was taken back in February,” he said.
With two of the newest dispatchers, there have been five new successful trainees, two other people left, one to become a state trooper and another that decided the job wasn’t for them. So, since July of last year, there were seven people pushed through the training program with five successful.
“Which has put all of these guys in an incredibly intense environment,” he said. “They don’t have to just worry about the law enforcement officer on the end of the radio, but they’ve got to make sure the person next to them is getting what they need to do to become proficient in the job.”
He said there’s been a lot of overtime because of the openings dispatch has, and there has been an emphasis that is put into the one-on-one training.
“It puts these guys in an incredibly tenuous position, which they never cease to amaze me with how they step up and handle it,” he said. “They’re a remarkably resilient group of people, and in my opinion, are woefully unrecognized ... They live and breathe and feel every heartbeat of every officer they put in danger, or every firefighter that they put in harm’s way, or every EMS provider they send out to a potentially dangerous call. They take every breath with them and feel everything that happens with them and they never let them out of their sight.”
One of the newer dispatchers, Katie M. Camidge, who is still going through training, said she wanted to become a dispatcher after being a bus driver for the previous eight years and wanted to find a more rewarding career.
She said she started on Jan. 3, did two weeks of classroom training, and she is now training on each of the desks.
Ms. Camidge said being able to help the community in addition to helping and protecting the patrols is extremely rewarding.
A person started the same day Ms. Camidge did, and she said having that person going through it with her has been really helpful.
Another position is in the build stage that will increase the staffing minimum to six people per shift instead of five.
Currently, supervisors are working supervisors which means they work just as much, if not more than they supervise.
“Our intention is to pull them back where they can look down-range and have the overview of the room,” Mr. Rivenburgh said.
They would then be the third or fourth call taker.
Mr. Rivenburgh said that because their supervisors are so used to being working supervisors, that the race will still be on to answer the calls because that’s been their job and they are conditioned to do so.
Two positions have also been added to the backup center, which allows for dispatch to relocate in a moment’s notice.
The backup center would be used in case the 911 center goes dark, the dispatchers would then pick up a portable radio and go to the other center.
“We can double our staff in an emergent situation, or if something breaks we have the ability to just relocate them two miles down the road and have them be fully functional within minutes,” he said.
Last week, when the statewide swatting calls occurred, Jefferson County received one threat, and the Director of Fire and EMS was at the state fire coordinator’s conference and word started spreading about the swatting calls. That resulted in every fire coordinator calling back home letting them know there was a swatting event.
When it happened in Jefferson County, Mr. Rivenburgh had already notified departments and the 911 center that these calls may be coming.
“When that swatting call came in, what typically would have been a mad scramble of all resource response was able to be managed between the lieutenant and the school resource officer with two patrols to go check the status,” he said.
Mr. Rivenburgh called it “the perfect circumstance” in terms of response, but said that it was “rare.”
“Swatting calls are an extreme nuisance and cause high risk and danger,” he said. “It is just something that is incredibly frustrating for (dispatchers) as well as the responders who get put in harm’s way by it.”
It is not considered a swatting call until it’s been cleared there is no risk, or no threat.
“Everything’s treated as the real deal, you can’t take a chance that it’s just a swatting call, you have to treat it as if this is really happening,” Ms. Cohen said.
With National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week coming to a close today, the often times thankless dispatchers are getting their rightful thanks for what they do for the communities in which they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.