Southwick Beach State Park during a lake effect snowstorm on Feb. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — The National Weather Service is looking for amateur weather observers who want to help track winter conditions in the north country.

The service is holding a winter SKYWARN spotter training at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center in Lowville. It will last about 90 minutes and is available to everyone at no cost. The seminar will offer a basic overview of what the National Weather Service does and winter weather safety and meteorology, including how winter storms and lake effect snowstorms develop.

