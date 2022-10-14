LOWVILLE — The National Weather Service is looking for amateur weather observers who want to help track winter conditions in the north country.
The service is holding a winter SKYWARN spotter training at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center in Lowville. It will last about 90 minutes and is available to everyone at no cost. The seminar will offer a basic overview of what the National Weather Service does and winter weather safety and meteorology, including how winter storms and lake effect snowstorms develop.
Mike Fries, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, will be leading the training session. He said that “weather affects every aspect of your daily life” and people who become weather spotters are “our eyes and ears where we don’t have our own equipment.”
SKYWARN weather spotters support the community by giving reports of severe winter weather directly to the National Weather Service by using the NWS spotter hotline. The National Weather Service uses Doppler radar and satellites to track storms, but trained weather spotters provide an invaluable service to the NWS that allows it to protect lives and properties during the wintertime.
If you are unable to attend the training seminar in Lowville but still want to be a weather spotter, there are three online sessions available between Nov. 2 and Nov. 29. You can register for those sessions at www.weather.gov/buf/Skywarn.
