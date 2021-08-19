WATERTOWN — Navy Federal Credit Union is inviting people to attend its upcoming Movie Night Saturday at Thompson Park. The free, family-friendly event is sponsored by the credit union and open to the entire community.
Guests will be treated to the film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as other activities such as balloon artists, games for kids, and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, but guests may also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin around 8:20 p.m.
Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to Camaraderie of Courage, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting soldiers and family members of 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade at Fort Drum.
