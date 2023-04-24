Navy tech from NNY aboard Nimitz

SOUTH CHINA SEA — U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Riley Landowski, a 2021 graduate of Indian River Central School, performs maintenance on a SLQ-32 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on Wednesday. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
