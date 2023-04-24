Navy tech from NNY aboard Nimitz

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Riley Landowski, a 2021 graduate of Indian River Central School, performs maintenance on an SLQ-32 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea on Wednesday. Nimitz is in U.S. Seventh Fleet conducting routine operations. Seventh Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese/U.S. Navy

