WATERTOWN — Organizations across the region were recently awarded grant funding to implement strategies to fill physical, social and behavioral health care needs in the community.
Criteria for the awards were driven by a summer 2020 poll of regional health care providers who were asked for feedback on the most pressing health issues in the tri-county area.
Of the 60 issues identified, 14 were earmarked for Promising Practices funding within six categories: prevent and manage chronic disease; promote mental and behavioral well-being; prevent communicable diseases; promote healthy infants and children; promote geriatric and end-of-life care; and strengthen health care infrastructure and delivery.
This is the second year that the North County Initiative, NCI, has invested in these priority areas. In 2021, five projects were awarded a total of $175,000.
NCI is a partnership of hospitals, independent physicians and community providers working to reform the health care system across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Partners carry out strategies to coordinate leadership, align incentives, create clinical programs and develop technical infrastructure.
“NCI is pleased to direct funding for innovative health care projects to our clinical and community-based partners once again in 2022,” Joanna Loomis, NCI deputy director, said in a statement. “Further, it was important to us to continue involving multiple stakeholder perspectives in the review process, as each reviewer thoughtfully evaluated the applications’ strengths through their respective lenses and lent their particular expertise to the process.”
In February, NCI issued a request for proposals to its partner organizations. Proposals were received and reviewed by a Community Review Committee comprised of health care stakeholders including a Medicaid-insured individual. Grant applications were evaluated based on project feasibility and impact, primarily on the Medicaid/Medicare/uninsured population; focus on social determinants of health; community need; project management; and long-term sustainability.
Seven projects were selected for funding.
• Bolton’s Pharmacy: “Vaccines & Vitamins for Children” will provide immunizations and free multivitamins to at least 200 children in low-income households through Bolton’s Watertown location.
• Carthage Area Hospital: “Healthcare on the Highway: Bringing Primary and Preventative Care into the Community” will staff a mobile primary care clinic, which will travel throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and will make preventive care more accessible to local residents facing transportation barriers.
• Complete Family Care & Laser Center: “Bridging the Care Management Gap for Medicaid Patients” will make it possible for an independently owned primary care practice in Jefferson County to provide clinical and social care management support for identified high-risk Medicaid patients.
• Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: “Cook to Eat to Live: Basic Cooking Skills for Better Health” will create a teaching kitchen at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in which people with pre-diabetes, diabetes, obesity, other chronic conditions, or families with children who may be at risk to develop chronic conditions, can participate in group or individual classes on healthy meal and snack preparation. The project also includes the “$25 Feeds Five” program, which provides participants with make-at-home meal kits incorporating locally sourced ingredients.
• Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions: “Mobile Medication-Assisted Treatment Unit” will support the purchase and staffing of a mobile van that will travel across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to provide behavioral health and substance use assessments, counseling, medication administration, peer support and other services.
• St. Lawrence County Community Services: “Creating a Trauma-Informed Response Culture for St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility” will facilitate the delivery of a New York State Office of Mental Health training on trauma-informed response among corrections officers, medical and administrative staff, and leadership within the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. Goals of the project include a reduction in reported inmate misbehavior and grievances, and an increase in inmate engagement with rehabilitative programming and post-release services in the community. This award is pending St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators approval.
• Watertown Family YMCA: “Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Innovation: A Partnership to Empower Low-Income High-Risk Individuals through Self-Monitoring for Successful Hypertension Control” will enroll two cohorts, each composed of 50 participants who have or are at risk for high blood pressure, in a four-month program in which participants regularly self-monitor their blood pressure at home using grant-funded equipment, engage in personal consultations with trained Healthy Heart Ambassadors and participate in nutrition education for better blood pressure management.
The 12-month performance period for the grant-funded projects is April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Each project’s impact will be measured throughout the performance period and shared at its conclusion.
“These Promising Practices funds will make it possible for our partners to implement innovative healthcare projects throughout the tri-county region,” Ms. Loomis said. “Our community is fortunate to have an array of clinical and community-based partners who are passionate about improving the health and well-being of local residents. We look forward to witnessing the impact each of these projects will have in our region.”
