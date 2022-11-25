New scoreboards coming to city fairgrounds

WATERTOWN — City Parks Superintendent Scott D. Weller is cheering that new outdoor scoreboards for the baseball and football fields will be installed at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

The City Council on Monday night approved taking separate bids from Toth’s Sports, Victor, for $26,500 for the Daktronics football scoreboard and $92,000 for the baseball scoreboard.

