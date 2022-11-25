WATERTOWN — City Parks Superintendent Scott D. Weller is cheering that new outdoor scoreboards for the baseball and football fields will be installed at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The City Council on Monday night approved taking separate bids from Toth’s Sports, Victor, for $26,500 for the Daktronics football scoreboard and $92,000 for the baseball scoreboard.
The total cost for the project is $118,500. The Victor company was the only one to submit a bid.
Plans call for the wireless scoreboards to be installed in May.
American Rescue Plan Act funding will pay for the scoreboards.
The Red and Black football team uses the football field, while the Watertown Rapids plays at the baseball grandstands.
“This has been a project in the works for a few years,” Mr. Weller said. “It’s exciting we’re going to have new scoreboards.”
The baseball scoreboard will have a feature that includes a 13-by-5-foot video display than can show photos of individual players and a variety of statistical information about them that the Rapids can display during games.
“It’s exciting that the baseball scoreboard will display different things and information on it,” Mr. Weller said.
The football scoreboard will have simple information on scores, downs, how many yards are needed for a first down, at what yard line the ball is and what quarter the game is in.
The existing baseball scoreboard has never been replaced before and it “has been failing for several years,” according to a document in the city’s capital budget program.
The football scoreboard was replaced about 25 years ago and is at the end of its useful life.
The new scoreboard project comes at a time when the city must replace some steel beams underneath the grandstand’s seating. That work will be completed before the Rapids’ season next summer.
