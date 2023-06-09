If you notice animals riding bicycles in Potsdam, you are not hallucinating; two artisan bicycle racks forged by artist James Gonzalez have been placed along Market Street in the village, with a third to be installed at Ives Park.
The creation of these bike racks was supported by funding from Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Employment Program as well as the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the state Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.