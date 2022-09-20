LOWVILLE — Donning an air pack and climbing the equivalent of 32 flights of stairs, a New Bremen man got a taste of what it is like to be a firefighter as he participated in the Lewis County 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday.
For the second year, Benjamin J. Lyndaker, vice president of the Lowville Fire Department board, organized the event in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center.
Along with three fellow Lowville Fire Department members and three 3-G department firefighters, Mr. Lyndaker climbed 110 flights, equal to the number of flights in the Twin Towers, in full turnout gear.
This year the event was open to the public, but only Perry D. Lehman accepted the challenge. Clad in a T-shirt, compression pants and work boots, he added an air pack to make the climb.
“I want to try it to see what it is like to be a firefighter,” Mr. Lehman said following his climb. “I can’t imagine those guys in New York doing all those flights with gear and carrying axes and such.”
He said his climb was a bit taxing.
“I skipped a few steps going up but I was more careful coming down,” he said. “I was puffing a little. The air pack was heavier than I expected. The compression pants helped.”
Mr. Lehman said he wore the work boots instead of sneakers to better simulate the firefighters’ gear.
Donations were accepted during the event with funds staying local divided between the represented fire departments.
Mr. Lyndaker said there was not as much collected this year as in last year’s inaugural event, which raised more than $2,000.
The public may still make donations in remembrance of 9/11 directly to any local department or mailed to the Lowville Fire Department for distribution. Checks, noting the stair climb, may be sent to the fire department at P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
Mr. Lyndaker said he hopes the stair climb will continue as an annual event. Due to his upcoming deployment with the Marine Corps Reserve, he will be recruiting someone else to organize the event.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.