LOWVILLE — Shiny new solar-powered bus shelters have popped up in six locations around Lewis County, bringing to fruition a project more than two years in the making as rider numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
“It just feels good to have something productive happening and seeing the results,” said project leader Samantha Brown, community development program specialist with the county planning department.
The solar panels power lights that turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn. The shelters have two USB charger ports so people can plug in while they wait for their buses.
According to Mrs. Brown, local government crews in each municipality and two county departments — grounds and maintenance as well as forestry, recreation and parks departments — worked together to get the shelters installed in late November and early December, before significant snow began to fall.
Ramps, called “cold patches,” that will ensure the shelters are wheelchair accessible, have not yet been completed.
Mrs. Brown said that a number of people made comments on social media that the bus shelters would attract homeless people because they are heated, but she said there is no heat in the shelters and because the lights are on all night and all four walls transparent, misuse of the shelters will be easily spotted.
The Brasco International shelters are located in Harrisville; at the Croghan Sliders on Route 3; in front of the Center Street Post Office in Copenhagen; in front of Transitional Living Services on South State Street in Lowville; in front of the former Glenfield Elementary School which is temporarily housing county human services departments; and in Lyons Falls, outside Dorrity’s Restaurant on Center Street.
Local governments had a choice between 10- and 12-foot shelters. Only the town of Diana board opted for the larger option for Harrisville.
The municipalities are also responsible for cleaning the shelters, snow removal and informing the county of any damage or problems that occur and needed repairs. The county will make the repairs.
A state Department of Transportation Modernization and Enhancement Program supplement paid for the shelters and Mrs. Brown hopes to work with local businesses to expand the number of shelters to locations like Walmart and other places commonly trafficked by bus riders.
Two previously installed shelters are at the Lewis County Health System’s General Hospital and the county social services building on Outer Stowe Street.
Like on the county’s buses, advertising on one end of the shelters will be sold, with the proceeds used to run the program and keep fares low.
A contract with Oneida-Lewis ARC to provide transportation for its clients was signed again this year after being stopped during the pandemic.
County planning director Casandra Buell said the contract income is enough to cover the county’s financial obligation under the matching grants that make the rural public transportation system possible.
Federal matching grants require a 10% contribution each from the state and the county, according to Mrs. Brown.
Every month, the bus system serves about 550 riders on each of the four local routes that reach the population centers in the furthest corners of the county, totalling about 2,300 riders on average, Mrs. Brown said, not including the connector routes to Jefferson Community College, Fort Drum and Utica College. In the summer, that number bumps up to more than 5,000.
In September, the system logged 25,000 service miles.
“We’re finally reaching pre-pandemic levels,” Mrs. Brown said of the system’s ridership, noting that the popular summer route to Old Forge was so successful it required two school bus-type large buses to accommodate the demand every day it ran this summer.
The bus system is operated through Birnie Bus, although the county has been purchasing its own vehicles including six new buses that can accommodate up to six wheelchairs that arrived this year.
Birnie Bus employs 12 bus drivers, a full-time mechanic and a terminal manager dedicated to the county’s public transportation system.
In addition to the bus system, the county offers a door-to-door on demand service called Dial-a-Ride at a cost double of the normal bus fare for the trip, and non-emergency medical transportation services.
There are also two manufacturers signed up to participate in the Commute with Enterprise Program that provides van pool transportation for their employees.
The Commute with Enterprise program is also grant funded, Mrs. Brown said, “because Lewis County is a transportation desert.”
To fill the transportation gaps left nights and weekends by the bus system’s weekday schedule, Mrs. Brown is continuing Mrs. Buell’s work to create a “microtransit” program, but instead of Lyft or Uber — which both said there aren’t enough people in the rural county to make it financially viable — Mrs. Brown is in discussions with a company, Via, that has found the unique approach needed for viability in rural communities.
“Via had said the same (as Uber and Lyft) but they are now having success in rural areas,” she said. “They have a nine-month pilot program … that would be four cars for weeknights and weekends to fill bus schedule gaps.”
The biggest challenge isn’t always setting up the programs, Mrs. Brown said, it’s finding a way to ensure the public knows the options exist.
She was surprised to learn through social media that even after ongoing extensive advertising through local and regional media outlets and going personally to farmers markets, events and other gatherings throughout the county armed with signs, rider guides, maps and information, there are still many people who don’t realize public transportation exists in the county.
So, she’ll keep on rolling, looking for more ways to get the information out and help people get where they need to go.
For more information about the Lewis County public transportation system and to download the four-color, 20-page guide to the services, go to www.lewiscounty.org/departments/public-transportation/or contact Mrs. Brown via email at samanthabrown@lewiscounty.ny.gov or call her at 315-377-2024.
