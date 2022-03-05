WATERTOWN — Having been in the north country for only about a month, Marianne L. DiMatteo closed on her new home Jan. 31, and assumed her role at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County the very next day.
Mrs. DiMatteo took over as executive director at the local child and family welfare agency following the retirement of former director Karen Y. Richmond.
From a little town called Bolivar, Pa., east of Pittsburgh, Mrs. DiMatteo said she grew up in a home with mental illness, substance abuse, domestic violence and poverty.
“I lost a sibling when I was 12; at 8 he was tragically killed on the farm and that impacted my family unit significantly,” she said. “When I was a teenager, my parents separated and that wasn’t a good period, for myself and my siblings, ending up in an emergency shelter for a period of time.”
From there, she ended up in foster care with one of her siblings. She said her foster parents taught her a lot, and that those experiences played into her decision to take on a leadership role at CHJC.
“The recruiter who handled this search reached out to me because she had heard my story previously and she told me the story of the Children’s Home. She had to tell me it twice, but once I heard the work that the Children’s Home is doing, I thought, what a great way to end my career,” Mrs. DiMatteo said.
Previously president and CEO of Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, Ind., Mrs. DiMatteo has more than 20 years of experience in the human services field, including in CEO and chief operations officer positions. Previously, Mrs. DiMatteo served as the chief operations officer at Familylinks Inc. in Pittsburgh, a human services agency serving more than 11,000 of western Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens each year. She also served at two other Pennsylvania child and family welfare agencies, including the Community Guidance Center, Indiana, Pa., and Family Care for Children and Youth.
Mrs. DiMatteo holds a doctorate in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Social Work from California University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
With more than 20 human services programs annually serving nearly 3,000 youth and adults, CHJC is Northern New York’s oldest continuously running nonprofit organization.
“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful leadership team here at the Children’s Home and wonderful staff,” Mrs. DiMatteo said. “I can see that we’ve got work to do — we as a team and myself.”
She is working on getting to know everyone she can in the community. With a collaborative leadership style, Mrs. DiMatteo said she thinks there’s so much need in north country communities that working with other agencies and providers to meet those needs is going to be a focus of the CHJC’s strategic direction.
While the organization’s State Street campus is quiet at the moment, having discontinued on-campus housing in the summer of 2021, Mrs. DiMatteo said it won’t stay that way.
She has begun to talk with county, regional and state partners about reinvigorating the campus.
“I think that serving the needs, whether it be children, transitional ages, families, I think there’s lots of options,” Mrs. DiMatteo said. “There’s also homelessness in our communities that needs to be targeted. I know there’s a task force working on that, but I think that we’ve got resources that can definitely be used to solve some of the problems within the counties and the communities. I’ve had the pleasure of beginning to get to know Tim Reutten (director of the Jefferson County Community Services Department) at the county level and I think that we can work very collaboratively into the future to really continue to address the needs.”
The Children’s Home serves more than just children — something that Mrs. DiMatteo thinks is not a well-known fact. The organization boasts a community clinic in downtown Watertown and provides services at its State Street campus to children and families of the tri-county area, serving clients of all ages.
Moving forward, one of Mrs. DiMatteo’s goals is to make sure the community is aware of what the Children’s Home has to offer. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit www.chjc.org.
“I would like to encourage individuals in our communities to give a fresh look to Children’s Home of Jefferson County,” Mrs. DiMatteo said. “We are under new leadership. Part of our strategy is to partner and collaborate with all stakeholders. I’m very open to having those conversations and beginning new journeys.”
Through college, Mrs. DiMatteo worked as a welder and married her husband, Steven, as a freshman. The two will soon be celebrating their 35th anniversary. Her first step out of college was working in residential care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for seven years, and she then worked in foster care for the next seven or so years. Her husband is the youngest of four boys, and he always had foster brothers growing up.
What Mrs. DiMatteo said she has learned about herself during her career is that she’s resilient and her leadership style is transparent and collaborative.
“Also, I’ve learned that I make mistakes every day — but I learn from them,” she said. “My husband and I’s motto is ‘No Regrets,’ and that’s really the way I live life, whether it be professionally or personally, because I think that you can learn from the mistakes you’ve made, but you’ve got to move on.”
Mrs. DiMatteo said she and her husband targeted upstate New York because of the beauty of the outdoors. Both are boaters and have been snowmobilers in the past and will be again, she said. Mrs. DiMatteo said she also fly fishes and hunts. True lovers of the outdoors, she said this area is the best place she and her husband have found.
In her new role, with her history of personal and professional experience with the foster system, and she and her husband sharing three children and three grandchildren, Mrs. DiMatteo said that she will do everything in her power to continue to help children and families — that it’s her passion.
“My previous team said that sometimes Dr. Mari can be like drinking from a firehose,” Mrs. DiMatteo said. “I’m a solution-focused leader and I’m not afraid to do the work, roll up my sleeves and hit the ground running, and that’s what I’ve done because I think that’s what the system needs.”
